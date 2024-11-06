Teen Survives Notorious Serial Killer, Grows Up To Become A Cop On Track To Becoming A Detective

A teen, who managed to escape from a serial killer, has grown up and become a cop. She's also on track to becoming a detective 40 years after the incident.

Lisa McVey is Master Deputy at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. But back in 1984, she was just a 17-year-old. That's when she encountered a notorious serial killer and actually aided in his capture. Now, she's helping people on the force.

"This is my calling," McVey told Fox News Digital.

The teen was riding her bike after working at the Krispy Kreme in Florida when she encounter the serial killer. Bobby Joe Long grabbed her off her bike and abducted her on November 3, 1984. Over the period of a day, Long tortured and sexually abused McVey.

She already showed her resourcefulness as a teen. She left DNA in Long's vehicle and apartment such as hair to try to leave evidence in case Long killed her.

Teen Escaped Serial Killer

"I think that's what motivates me to want to be a detective," McVey told Fox News Digital. "They were looking for a notorious serial killer for eight months. Here comes a 17-year-old... my evidence and my quick thinking and my retaining, remembering every little detail not only saved my life, but countless lives, right? So in two weeks, we catch him... I worked with the police."

Long later confessed to killing 10 women in Florida. The state executed the serial killer in 2019 with McVey in attendance.

"Bobby Joe Long, thank you," McVey said in a statement after his execution. "Thank you for choosing me instead of another 17-year-old little girl. The reason why I say thank you now is I have forgiven you for what you have done to me. Had I not forgiven you, I might as well be in my own prison without walls."

Now, McVey is close to becoming a detective in her career, recently completing a program.

"I did get to work in the Criminal Investigation Division with sexual assault victims, drownings, battery, missing, exploited children," McVey said. "I was very honored to be a detective for 30 days. I'm just honored to know that I can do that job."