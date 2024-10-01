Teen Says Her Eye 'Exploded Like A Grape' After Getting In Low-Speed Crash

Kylie Dean is a teen who was caught in a low-speed crash with major disastrous outcomes. Per Daily Mail, Dean was on her way to a marching band performance. During her drive, the sun temporarily blinded her, causing her to hit the back of a car sitting at a stop sign. The crash occurred at under 10 MPH. However, as Dean was seated close to the steering wheel and was on the shorter side, the impact caused her to hit her head. Her right eye socket was immediately "shattered" as a result.

Then, doctors said that her eyeball "exploded like a grape thrown at a wall." Dean's iris and tear duct were damaged. Additionally, she suffered a broken nose, broken teeth, and a few facial wounds. Kelly Dean, Kylie's mother, was alerted of her daughter's crash and quickly rushed to help. "She was covered in blood. Her face was covered, her arms, pants and it was inside the car," Kelly recalled.

"At that moment, I one hundred percent thought she was going to die. Even though I know she's fine now, when I close my eyes, when I close my eyes, I still see her covered in blood." Kylie was rushed to a nearby hospital and underwent emergency surgery to have her eye closed.

A Teen Has Her Eye Shattered From A Low-Speed Crash

Afterward, while Kylie was discharged five days later, she was still unable to see from her right eye. Further, she needed prosthetic eye parts and dental implants to fully rectify the damage from the crash. However, a GoFundMe was created to help the family raise around $30,000 to pay for the plastic surgery Kylie needs.

"They said all the bones in her orbital socket [in her right eye] were shattered. [The doctor] couldn't even tell me the number of breaks. It was completely shattered. Her nose was broken and she had a gash down her face from the inner corner of her eye. They said it was a one-in-a-million freak rare accident," Kelly stated.

"She is only 18. This is the beginning of her life and she needs to have her teeth. She is a music player and she needs the structure in her mouth."