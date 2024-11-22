Teen Rodeo Star Fighting For Life After Getting Hit In Chest By Bull

It's always worth considering hobbies based on risk factors to some extent. Baring this in mind, it's usually not too advisable to pick bull riding to pass your time. Almost inevitably, one rodeo star has been left fighting for his life after having his chest stepped on by a bull.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Teen rodeo star Walker 'Hollywood' Smith, 17, from Tallahassee was partaking in his favorite dangerous sport when he was thrown from the bull. Landing badly, he ended up beneath the ton of furious beef. As it bucked, the bull brought its foot down on the rodeo star's chest, collapsing lungs, and crippling him.

Within minutes he was being stretched off and looked at by the on-site EMTs. The emergency workers assessed the damage done to the rodeo rider's chest and immediately knew this was more serious than they could cope with. He was taken by helicopter to the Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne. Here, he was put into intensive care.

The kick in the chest he had received from the rodeo bull had collapsed both his lungs. His oxygen levels were in the low 70s and he had bleeding on the brain. Needless to say, his situation was critical.

Hopes And Prayers Given For The Critical Rodeo Rider

Consequently, the damage done by the bull to the young rodeo star's chest is pretty savage. Emergency services will have to work around the clock to keep him alive. Many concerned family and friends are reaching out to show their support.

Of course, due to the nature of the broken healthcare system in the US, the only way the family can hope to survive the bills is by begging. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs. His mother, torn up about the health of her son, also fears the cost. "I can only imagine what that Life Flight bill is going to be, not to mention that he's in ICU. We're probably looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars. It's overwhelming. I'm trying not to even think about it because I'm trying to be focused on him, but it's just overwhelming because there's going to be a large bill out there." As always, we hope he pulls through, but without support, the family is going to be in debt for the rest of their lives.

Some hobbies come with big risks, but that's why we do them I guess.