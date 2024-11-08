Teen Left Blind In One Eye After Being Attacked By Someone With A Paintball Gun

A teen in Chicago ended up in the hospital after getting attacked by someone with a high-pressured paintball gun. A group followed her while she was walking down the street.

19-year-old Vicky Murillo was walking with her friend when she noticed a car following them. The car passed them once before making a U-turn and driving back at the group. It was a group with paintball guns. They allegedly filmed their actions as they shot paintballs at the group of teenage women.

"They were both on the floor, crying and screaming, their hot chocolate next to them on the floor," Vicky's older brother, Adrean, said of his sister and her friend.

Both Murillo and her friend suffered severe injuries from the paintballs. Paramedics ended up treating the two. They rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately for Murillo, a paintball struck her in the face and ruptured her eye globe. Her brother set up a GoFundMe for her.

Blinded By A Paintball

Murillo needed emergency surgery on her eye. So far she has not regained vision in her eye. Doctors are unsure if any vision will ever return. "Unfortunately, it's very unlikely, and if there's any vision restored to that eye, it's going to be extremely blurry," Adrean told ABC Chicago.

She also had several surgeries for her injuries ahead. The family is trying to be optimistic. What's so frustrating is the randomness of the crime.

"That was crazy to me, because they were wearing pink, fluffy things. I don't know who would target young women like that," he said.

Right now, the family is working with detectives to try to find those responsible for shooting the teens with paintballs. They want justice for their sister, believing it to be with malice.

"It was malicious. They knew what they were doing," the protective brother told the outlet. "I mean, they went out that day specifically for that reason. "It's the same car same color, same everything. That means this individual has been in this area for some time now."

They want heavy charges for those who shot the paintball.

"We want it charged as high as we can get it, because if not, it's going to be a slap on the wrist," Murillo said.