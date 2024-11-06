Teen Killed In Car Crash On Way To Chiefs Game After Mom Surprised Him With Tickets For Birthday

After receiving a birthday surprise of tickets to see his favorite team, a teen and his mother were involved in a car accident, that killed him and wounded her. What should have been a pleasant day out, turned into a tragic tale.

Videos by Wide Open Country

For his 18th birthday, Connor Barba was bought tickets to the Chiefs game, by his mother, Megan Barnett. On their way to the game, driving down US 169, a Chevy Camaro driving on the other side of the road, careened out of control, smashing directly into their Hyundai Santa Fe. The car stood no chance against the Camero and was crushed.

The impact killed the teen on the scene and his mother was rushed to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The Camaro continued after the crash, colliding with another car. The driver of the Camaro was also killed in the impact.

The two were on the way to watch the Chief's Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both the mother and her teen son were excited to watch the game before he was tragically killed in the accident.

Teen Swerved To Avoid Being Killed

In reports, Connor Barba swerved his car in order to avoid the oncoming Camaro. According to his uncle, he "swerved right in a way and slammed on the brakes as hard as he could. When Connor did that, he took the full brunt of the car of the Camaro." He took the full force of the oncoming car.

The teen acted in a way that put his mother out of the way of harm but resulted in the oncoming vehicle killing him instead. In this tragic act, he saved his mother, perhaps at the cost of his own life. However, this may not be the case. A head-on collision is often a fatal one, and the chances of survival are low.

Despite the large size and weight of the Hyundai, the smaller Camaro must have been going at quite some speed. Even the raised height and weight of the teen's car weren't enough to protect them from the oncoming onslaught.