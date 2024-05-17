Teen Hit with $400 Ticket For Using McDonald's App In the Drive Thru Line

As if rising prices weren't enough, a teen expecting a free meal at McDonald's was shocked to receive a ticket for hundreds of dollars. Mason Prima, 18, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, told CTV News that he was stopped by police in the drive-through of a local McDonald's.

'I'm barely even moving. I pull up my app and look at the rear-view mirror. There's a motorcycle cop behind me,' Mason explained to the outlet.

As the officer approached the window, Prima explained that he was using the burger behemoth's app to retrieve a code. Despite this, the officer remained unswayed and proceeded to issue a ticket for $426.

Mason seemed to believe the officer would understand he was using the McDonald's app and skip a ticket. However, the teen ended up shelling out serious dough for his Big Mac attack.

'I did think he was just going to let me go because I'm just trying to get a free meal, but no, turns out to be a very expensive lunch,' he recalled.

He clarified that McDonald's drive-through employees request to see the customer's app to verify reward points. This left Mason with no option but to use his phone during the exchange. "I was kind of shocked, to be honest. I've never had that before. I open up my app every time I go over to [the] drive-thru. I've never had that issue," Mason said.

Authorities Are Sticking by the Officer Who Issued the Ticket at a McDonald's Drive-Thru

However, Saskatchewan police are standing firm on their officers' dedication to patrolling the Golden Arches. "RCMP can confirm that on May 13, 2024, the individual was observed driving a vehicle on a public roadway while using a cellphone," a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News.

An officer from the Combined Traffic Services of the Saskatchewan RCMP initiated a traffic stop involving the individual. "The individual then pulled [into] the McDonald's parking lot, where the traffic [ticket] was issued."

Canadian criminal defense attorney, Brian Pfefferle, highlighted that using a cell phone while driving is against the law. However, he raised an interesting point regarding whether Prima's use of a cell phone at the drive-thru posed any danger to those nearby.

"I feel for the individual that was charged here. If he was literally in the ... drive-thru area and not on a public roadway," Pfefferle told CTV News. The lawyer argued that using cell phones in drive-thru lines is common and shouldn't be illegal, acknowledging the issue is debatable.

Meanwhile, Prima had received just one speeding ticket in his two-and-a-half years of driving. He's due in court for his McTicket on July 31.