Teen Dies After Doctor Uses YouTube Tutorial To Perform Surgery

A 15-year-old was killed during a botched operation in which the doctor allegedly used a YouTube tutorial to assist him. Per Unilad, Krishna Kumar was taken to a private clinic in Bihar. Kumar had been having stomach pains and throwing up frequently.

By the time his family got him to the hospital, the vomiting had slowed. However, a doctor would insist that Kumar should undergo gallbladder surgery. Speaking to The Hindu, Kumar's father, Chandan Sah, talked about the doctor's methods.

"During the surgery, I could see the [doctor] repeatedly checking YouTube on his mobile for instructions. When my son's pain increased, he took the boy to Patna, but he died on the way," Sah iterated. Though Kumar reportedly felt better after receiving medication, an operation was still encouraged.

A Teenager Is Killed After A Doctor Uses YouTube To Assist In A Surgery

Reportedly, the doctor began performing the surgery without the family's consent. Additionally, Kumar's condition would worsen as the surgery continued. The doctor allegedly tried to send Kumar to another hospital, but Kumar died on the way.

The family now believes that the doctor in question was "fake," wondering if he was qualified to perform such a sensitive procedure in the first place. Indian Medical Association's state secretary, Dr. Santosh Kumar Singh, issued a statement regarding the tragedy. "This incident is very unfortunate. The health department must take action against such [doctors]."

"We have lodged a case against him and searches are under way to arrest the accused. Further investigation is on[going]," said Isha Gupta. This incident follows a haunting trend of "doctors" who aren't exactly as credible as they let on. Per the Los Angeles Times, Cristian Perez Latorre was a "facial specialist" who gave out frequent advice on social media regarding Botox and other cosmetic procedures.

It was discovered, however, that Latorre had been performing cosmetic surgery without a license. This resulted in "great bodily injury" to at least one of his clients. Consequently, Latorre was arrested for impersonating a doctor and performing cosmetic surgery without the proper license.

"When an individual masquerades as a doctor and performs medical procedures without a license, it not only endangers lives but also erodes the essential trust between patients and legitimate healthcare providers," said District Attorney, George Gascón.