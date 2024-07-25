Teen Carjackers Charged With Murder Of Ohio Mother Hit By Own SUV

Alexa Stakely was run over by her own SUV after trying to stop carjackers from stealing her car. The car contained Stakely's six-year-old son. Stakely had initially gotten out of the car to retrieve her son's belongings from his babysitter. However, the carjackers would take that brief window of opportunity to steal Stakely's vehicle. In the ensuing chaos, the carjackers hit Stakely, leaving her in the driveway.

Per the New York Post, three teenagers were recently arrested for Stakely's death and charged with murder. 16-year-old Ray-Yon Hawkins was one of the suspects taken into custody. Hawkins allegedly admitted to hitting Stakely with the car in a panic during the carjacking. Columbus police confirmed that Stakely smashed her head on the pavement as the group of thieves ditched the vehicle and ran.

Hawkins, accompanied by his parents, turned himself in. The teen would go on to describe the fatal confrontation. "Hawkins stated that he and two acquaintances were looking for a vehicle to steal when they saw Stakely's Honda," the police stated. "As his two friends watched, Hawkins got into Stakely's vehicle and was about to drive off when Stakely appeared in front of the Honda. Hawkins stated he panicked and began to drive off, striking Stakely with her own vehicle."

Three Teenage Carjackers Charged With The Murder Of Ohio Mother

Per The Columbus Dispatch, 19-year-old Gerald Dowling, another one of the suspects, had his first appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court. His bond was posted at $10 million. Dowling failed to appear in person, and a grand jury will review the case for possible indictment.

The 17-year-old suspect's name has not been released, but cops said he admitted to being present during the attempted theft of Stakely's SUV. Indeed, Stakely was beloved in her community, as indicated by a Facebook post honoring her life.

"Alexa was passionate about children and speech-language therapy. She was smart and compassionate, and she cared so much about helping children develop their ability to communicate. She was a great mom who was incredibly dedicated to her son. Ms. Stakely made a difference in the lives of the students and families she worked with and will be missed by so many in our community and beyond."