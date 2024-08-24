Teen Cancer Patient to Meet Luke Bryan After Giving Away Make-A-Wish

It costs nothing to do something good for another person. It feels good to give back out of the plain kindness of your heart. You never know how a blessing will eventually come back to you. For this teen, his generosity pays off in spades.

Chicago teen Patrick Stevenson battles a rare genetic form of cancer. This summer leaves him in the hospital for several weeks. Consequently, the Make-A-Wish organization decides to grant a wish for him. However, Patrick meets another child in the hospital and decides to give his wish away to them instead. He believes that his generosity will pay off in some other way. "That's just his nature. He's always a very good person," Alice Stevenson, the teen's mom says. "A good teammate. He always thinks of others. As a mom, I can't ask for more."

Teen Cancer Patient Gives His Wish Away and Wins Some Time to Meet His Favorite Artist Luke Bryan

Moreover, this isn't the teen's first time doing this kind of thing. Patrick's a part of the Project Fire Buddies organization, where they offer similarly ill kids support and encouragement. So when news breaks that Stevenson gives his wish away, the organization smiles. They already know that's his style by now. "He is going through so much, and to receive a Make-A-Wish and offer it to somebody else when you only get one, that is truly selfless," member Kevyn Holdefer emphasizes.

However, they won't let this good deed go without some form of repayment. So the organization calls up local Chicago radio show host Ramblin' Ray Stevens to tell the story. They know that Patrick is a massive Luke Bryan fan so they hope Stevens can help set up a surprise meet & greet for the teen. It aligns perfectly with Bryan's schedule anyway when he has a concert in Chicago on Sunday.

There's a lot on Patrick's plate soon. Next month, he faces a big surgery revolving around his cancer treatment. However, for now, the teen gets his golden opportunity to meet Luke Bryan and make some beautiful memories. He just has to figure what he wants to say first. "I don't know... Gonna be a little nervous I think," Stevenson says.