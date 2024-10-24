Ted Danson Apologizes To 'Cheers' Star For Fractured Friendship, Laments He Missed Last 30 Years

Ted Danson wants to make amends. The actor revealed that he's had a fractured friendship with one Cheers star and missed out on 30 years.

Danson is of course talking about Kelsey Grammer. He invited Grammer on his podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name to properly apologize to the actor. Danson lamented on all the lost time between the two.

"This isn't self-deprecating, but it's — I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the 'Cheers' years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once," Danson said.

"Yeah, you came and told me that one day," Grammer said.

"And it's stuck in both of our memories," continued Danson. "But I feel like, f-k, I don't know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it's my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you."

"No — I don't feel like — I apologize to you and me that I sat back, you know, and didn't, and I really do apologize," Danson said.

However, Grammer wasn't going to hold onto hard feelings. He remembered one encounter between the two that always stuck out in his mind.

"You said something wonderful to me though, too, that I've always, I quote to other people," Grammer revealed. "When I turned 40, you came up and you said, 'You know what it means, don't you? Now that you're 40, it means you're finally worth having a conversation with.'"

"That was f-king brilliant. I always loved that. And I've repeated it. And my love for you has always been as easy as the day. You know, as easy as the sunrise," Grammer continued.

Meanwhile, Danson appreciated the bond between the two of them has existed despite being somewhat strained over the past few decades.

"What an amazing thing that we, that time we all spent together. You can go off in different directions, you can have different lives, but that bond, that love of making something really funny and really good and cracking each other up and going through life and still showing up," he said. "Like Jimmy [director James Burrows] said, 'I don't care what you crazy people do during the week. Just show up on shoot night and be funny.'"

Grammer also reflected on his own moments with Burrows.

"He recently said, we were doing an interview together and he said, 'You got to have an oar in the water.' I'd never heard him express this before, but he said, 'As long as everybody's got their oar in the water and they're pulling, then I'm happy,'" he said. "I thought, 'Yeah, makes a lot of sense.' And we're still working together. I mean, he's done, you know, he does four shows in the last bunch and it's been great working with him."

"He's like my daddy in show business, really, probably all of ours to some extent," Danson noted.