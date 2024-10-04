Teacher Gets Backlash After Offering Extra Credit To Students Who Don't Use The Bathroom

A math teacher in California may have thought their bathroom policy was smart, but people are calling it out for being cruel to students. Allegedly, a California educator is handing out extra credit to students who don't have to go to the bathroom during class.

The teacher may see it as a way to cut down on classroom disruptions, but many see it as encouraging bad practices. What's worse is that students only get one bathroom pass per week. A concerned parent brought attention to the rules on X.

"My daughter's math teacher has a rule that they only get one bathroom pass per week, AND, if they don't use it, they get academic extra credit. I am livid. But my daughter is mad that I want to email the teacher and CC the principal. Am I wrong here?" the mom wrote.

Many people agreed with the concerned parent about the bathroom. One person wrote, "Needing to ask permission to use the bathroom is barbaric." Another wrote, "That's outrageous. The teacher is not fit for service." Another wrote, "Some kids may have a medical condition, seems like this policy would be unfair to them."

Teacher Gives Bathroom Extra Credit

Another educator also saw it as wrong and immoral.

"I'm a high school teacher. This is wrong. It's immoral, unethical, discriminatory, and extremely worrisome," they wrote. "Grades should be decided purely on academic ability (not behavior). I literally cannot believe this is happening in the 21st century."

Not everyone was against it though. One ex-educator saw the potential for it to be a positive thing.

They wrote, "I can see both sides having worked in a pre-school. We had kids who loved the bathroom. In Jr. high it's a way to meet your friends during class time."

"This was the norm in my school," another argued. "It aims to prevent students from using bathroom breaks to socialize. Teachers who didn't enforce this had more class disruptions. This is a classroom management tool."

Others agreed that it was just extra credit.

"Extra credit is exactly that: extra," one wrote. "That bathroom rule isn't harming anyone's grade because nobody should be reliant on a few points just to make up a grade. Try being a teacher for a day and come up [with] a better solution for managing chronic bathroom visit abusers."