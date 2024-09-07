Teacher Was Celebrating Birthday, Brought Cake For Students Before Fatal Georgia School Shooting

The more information that comes out about the victims of the Georgia school shooting, the more devastating it becomes. Now, we learn about the depressing prior context for one Georgia school teacher before the tragedy takes place.

Recently, grieving friends and family come together to mourn the loss of Apalachee High School math teacher Cristina Irimie. Moreover, one friend explains how the day of the tragedy was supposed to be one of celebration instead. Corneliu Caprar explains how everyone would celebrate Cristina's birthday. "She decided to bake a cake and bring pizza to her class the day she died so she could celebrate her birthday with her kids," they tell CNN.

Teacher Cristina Irimie Dies on Her Birthday, Bringing Cake & Pizza for Her Students

Evidently, Cristina Irimie couldn't have kids of her own with her husband Dorin. Therefore, the teacher would go out of her way to treat her students like her own children. If it's her birthday, the kids celebrate with her. She had just turned 53 years old.

Dorin mourns the loss of his wife as well. He can hardly wrap his head around the tragedy. However, he emphasizes how people will remember the teacher in its aftermath. "There's no logic in this kind of tragedy," he explains. "We consider her a hero. Somebody that we're going to remember and look to as a role model for our generations."

Similarly, another teacher passes away in the horrifying school shooting. Richard Aspinwall goes outside to check on what's going on. Then, school shooter Colt Gray shoots him, leaving the students to try and stop the bleeding with their own shirts. Unfortunately, he passes away as a result of his injuries from the gunshot. Ultimately, his friend Julie Woodson hopes people will remember what he means to the kids in the classroom. She says, "Ricky was their nucleus, and he died as a hero trying to save his students' lives."