Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment Catches Fire But Singer Sprang Into Action

Taylor Swift's NYC apartment almost burned down. Rather than call emergency services, the popular singer had to spring into action to save the apartment herself.

Gracie Abrams explained the wild tale. Speaking with Billboard, Abrams explained that Swift grabbed a fire extinguisher and frantically worked to save her apartment. A blaze had caught her center kitchen island on fire, and she worked to put out the flames before they spread.

According to Abrams, she could only watch as Swift saved them from the apparent danger. She stood back and let Swift handle everything. She said the two heard a candle fall over earlier in the night. However, Swift thought it had been one of her cats skulking about. However, after an evening of drinking, the two realized that the apartment was on fire. Cue, Swift going into action.

"She was such a legend - I don't know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do," Abrams said. "We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks."

Taylor Swift Sprang Into Action

Prior to the fire, Abrams and Swift had just finished writing "Us," which features on Abrams' sophomore album The Secret of Us. The two spent the night previewing songs for the record. Swift also gave Abrams a sneak peek at her own music. They listened to music together. The two then rushed to start songwriting together.

"Something caught our ear at the same time very hard and fast," Abrams said . "So we ran to the piano and started writing this song ... I used to fantasize about that kind of a thing as a kid." After surviving their brush with death, the two went to upstate New York to record with Aaron Dessner.Dessner said, "It was just really fun to watch the chemistry of Gracie and Taylor bouncing off each other, Gracie in total wonder and awe watching how Taylor records and produces her vocal performances and builds the world."

Ultimately, what's a little near-death experience between friends? Abrams is very thankful to know Swift.

"She's just the most unbelievable performer and the most generous friend, and the fact that she ... took a chance on me is, I think, why I get to be in this room tonight," she said. "It's not lost on me that her belief in me has really just ... done a lot. So, I'm deeply grateful to her, forever."