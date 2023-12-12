Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tornado Relief Efforts in Tennessee

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to Tennessee residents after devastating tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee on Saturday (Dec. 9), causing six deaths in Clarksville and Madison.

The singer donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

Per the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's website, the fund aids those in need with "direct financial assistance, food, temporary housing, debris clean-up and animal sheltering." Remaining funds go toward home rebuilding, legal aid and mental health assistance.

Hal Cato, CEO of the Community Foundation, confirmed Swift's donation to the Tennessean.

Swift attended high school in Nashville before rising through the city's country music ranks. She still owns a home and an office there.

Though Swift's generosity has no geographic boundaries, she's stepped up before for Nashville. During the pandemic lockdown, she paid the salaries and covered the healthcare costs of employees at Grimey's, a local record store. It followed her March 2020 donation of $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund after tornadoes impacted East Nashville and surrounding areas.

This year, Switt's Eras Tour and her other business ventures earned her a spot in the billionaires club. Per a Bloomberg News analysis, she's reached a net worth of $1.1 billion.

"Her prolific songwriting, negotiations around streaming and shrewd decision to re-record her first six albums have enabled her to create massive financial success at a time musicians have lost clout in the industry," the report reads. "The close relationship she's cultivated with her millions of ardent fans has led to a more unified demographic than just about any political party, evidenced by the swapping of beaded Swift-inspired friendship bracelets that's become a universal rite among concertgoers."

The Bloomberg News projection of Swift's net worth considered "the estimated value of her music catalog and five homes, and earnings from streaming deals, music sales, concert tickets and merchandise." The figure also factored in "the impact of income tax, tour production and travel costs and commissions paid to managers and agents."