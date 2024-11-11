Taylor Swift Tells Security Guard Off For Yelling At Photographers

Manners cost nothing as Taylor Swift reminded a security guard on the way to her boyfriend's Denver vs Kansas game. A quick reprimand reminded the muscle head that being polite goes a long way.

As Taylor Swift arrived at Travis Kelce's with her parents in tow, the gaggle of usual fans began to crowd her golf buggy. As they pushed forward, one of the security guards shouted at them all to "stay back."

Taylor Swift was quick to remind the security guard that "stay back, please" is an easy way to keep people sweet. We might be vulture-like paparazzi, but we have feelings too. That little extra makes all the difference.

Media hounds can be all too predatory, and once they get their teeth into a celebrity they don't like, can be cruel and harassing. However, I feel like this small move from Taylor Swift may have sweetened them a little.

Security Still Kept Taylor Swift Safe

Of course, the security is just doing their job at the end of the day. Taylor Swift needs protecting from crazed fans, and pushy paps. She happened to be wearing a very nice Versace skirt suit, which, given an inappropriate angle, could be revealing.

However, Taylor Swift has a professional team, and they spotted the possibility of pap perverts. As she entered the Arrowhead Stadium, her security team ensured all the photographers were standing so as to protect her dignity.

The professionalism of the Taylor Swift security team allowed her to slow down, and relax a little. Instead of hurrying along she was able to show off the fashionable piece. Honestly, it's a shame she had to think of something like that at all, but that's why she has security.

It appears Taylor Swift had reprimanded her security enough for the lesson to stick. Once she had cleared the gaggle of photographers, the security was heard to say "Thank you guys very much." They heard her request loud and clear, and it was obviously the best behavior and polite manners from then on.

The video of the event went out online, drawing the usual praise for the pop music queen. X users showered her with their usual admiration as she successfully pretended to be one of us, mere mortals. "OMG I love her security so much," one user stated. While another pointed out "Well, it's not that hard to say please after all."