Taylor Swift & Other Country Stars Congratulate Post Malone on New Album

Country music comes out in full force to celebrate Post Malone in his new genre excursion. His singles do particularly well on radio, especially his hit I Had Some Help with Morgan Wallen.

Recently, Post Malone releases his new album F-1 Trillion. It's a beautiful marriage of traditionalist country values and sounds in junction with his own lifestyle and newer stars of today. He unites the Dolly Partons and Hank Williams Jr types of the industry with new stars like Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs. Additionally, he bridges the gap with building blocks like Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton. It's warm and breezy, a loving embrace of the genre's history. I'm not alone in digging the new album though. Malone has some big names in his corner propping up his foray into the genre.

All The Stars Applaud Post Malone For His Debut Country Album F-1 Trillion

Taylor Swift lends a massive helping hand in promoting Post Malone's new album. She praises his music as well as the kind of person he is. "Was lucky enough to hear this amazing music on the set of the 'Fortnight' video when Austin played it for me," she writes on her Instagram story. "It's incredible how versatile his artistry is. And [he's] just the most down to earth guy alive."

Additionally, Post receives an abundance of love from artists in the country industry. Randy Travis' team gives Malone his seal of approval on his behalf. Moreover, they share a video of the two playing beer pong together. https://x.com/randytravis/status/1824506921212104999

Lainey Wilson makes an appearance on F-1 Trillion on their duet 'Nosedive.' Naturally, she posts on social media the love she has for Post. Wilson tweets, "Country music loves ya brother! I'm so happy to be a part of this record, and I loved watching you step into that circle at the Opry. Now I've got you to thank for getting my first Dolly Parton cut too?? You're 1 in F-Trillion Post Malone!"

Similarly, ERNEST shows out on the album too on 'Devil I've Been.' Consequently, he thanks Post for the experience and welcomes him officially to Nashville. https://x.com/ernest615/status/1824439448320229468

Post Malone couldn't have asked for a better welcoming party into country music. Now, we'll see how audiences love it and if he comes back for more in the genre.