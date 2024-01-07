New Study Reveals Most Popular Taylor Swift Album in America

You might assume that the October release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) would've made it the most-searched Taylor Swift release in 2023. By the same measure, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which came out in July, wouldn't have been a surprise at No. 1. However, it's an album lacking a Taylor's Version release that finished atop a thorough search results study by Vegas Gems.

Reputation finished well ahead of second-place 1989 overall and topped search results in all 50 states.

"An accomplice to this result is probably the long-awaited re-recording of [Reputation], which is highly anticipated worldwide."

Of Swift's six albums on Big Machine Records, only her self-titled debut (2006) and Reputation (2017) lacks a Taylor's Version rerecording.

Swift's re-recordings are a consequence of the 2019 masters dispute that prevented the singer from repurchasing her music from Scooter Braun. Braun, who acquired her label, Big Machine Labels, subsequently sold the first six records written by Swift to Shamrock Holdings.

The study analyzed 120 keywords around all of Swift's albums, both original and Taylor's Version, to crown one of them as her most searched in the United States.

The Top 5 includes the two most recent albums to get the Taylor's Version treatment (1989 (No. 2) and Speak Now (No. 5)) plus two albums completely under Swift's ownership: 2019's Lover (No. 3) and 2020's Midnights (No. 4).

