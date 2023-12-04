Taylor Swift's Publicist Blasts Gossip Account for 'Insane' Rumor

Taylor Swift's publicist has spoken out via Twitter in response to a rumor spread online by anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi.

An Instagram story shared on Thursday (Nov. 30) by Deuxmoi claimed that Swift and then-partner Joe Alwyn took part in a "ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person."

The Deuxmoi post said the alleged "marriage" was "never made legal," adding that the writer will "die on this hill!"

"I have no reason to lie, I could give a s—- what she does!!!!!" the post continued. "I'm sorry she didn't tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn't sing about something doesn't mean it didn't happen!!!"

Swift's publicist for several years, Tree Paine shut down the rumors that same day on Twitter.

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," she wrote. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It?s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

The Deuxmoi account responded to Paine via a separate Instagram story.

"Well I make zero dollars from lying.. can publicists say the same," a Deuxmoi account user wrote. "Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words."

"Today" speculates that "what just happened" references the Nov. 17 death of a 23-year-old concert goer at one of Swift's Rio De Janeiro, Brazil tour stops amid extreme heat conditions.

The Deuxmoi post concluded with "Either way, I apologize to Taylor."

"Some statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed," reads the Deuxmoi account description on Instagram. "This account does not claim information published is based in fact."