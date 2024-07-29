Taylor Swift Has The Wildest Reaction To Olympics Using Her Song

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest musicians doing the darn thing at the moment. Really, Swift has already solidified herself as one of the all-time greats. Considering the impact of her ongoing Eras Tour, it's hard to argue with her lasting legacy! However, the 2024 Olympics managed to shock even the most decorated of musicians!

One of Swift's songs, "...Ready For It?" was used during one of the prominent ads for the 2024 Olympics. This gesture prompted Swift to make an Instagram Story commenting on the occasion!

"So ready to scream at my tv cheering for these athletes," the Story read, alongside a clip of the ad. You can watch the full ad here! As you can imagine, the Swifties were out in full effect in the comment section!

"Me wondering why Taylor was waiting on Rep Taylor's Version all year. Me realizing she's a mastermind," one Instagram commenter says. It's no secret that Swift has proven to be a bit of a Game Of Thrones-level mastermind when it comes to music, it's true!

"WAIT what does Simone knowww... Here floor song is also from reppp!?!!!? What's going on!!" Oh, right, how could I forget that Simone Biles is featured heavily toward the end of the ad! One of the Olympics' most beloved athletes "collaborating" with one of the music industry's biggest megastars? Yeah, that's a winning strategy, and NBC is well aware of it!

Taylor Swift Loses Her Mind Over An Ad For The 2024 Olympics

"Not the olymipics having Beyonce and Taylor on their payroll." The Olympics is one of the most-watched multi-week events ever. Do you honestly think they don't have the money to throw around for world-class talents? Heck, LeBron James was a Flag Bearer! That should tell you all you need to know about the cash flow behind the scenes!

"When I want to be respectful because of the olympics. But I really thought it was Rep TV announcement." The craziest thing about the comment section is, yes, so many people were talking about Rep TV over the actual Olympics.

However, NBC already ensnared y'all by promoting Swift at all! So, really, it's a win-win for everyone involved!