Since the media announced in December of 2022 that Taylor Swift would be making her feature directorial debut, fans have been speculating what the film will be about. According to Variety, the "Bad Blood" singer signed on with Searchlight Pictures to bring an original script to the big screen, yet they have yet to release anything about the plot or cast. That hasn't stopped fans from coming up with their own ideas, though.

After the success of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which made her recent concert tour more accessible by showing it in theaters, Swift has become one of the biggest celebrities in the world. According to Fortune, the film is the highest-grossing concert movie ever made, earning over $250 million. That's nothing, however, compared to the $1 billion the tour itself raked in!

Swifties showed up in droves to support the singer, and will likely do the same for future projects, which is great news for Searchlight Pictures.

With the production company responsible for award-winning films like "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Birdman," and "The Shape of Water" behind the project, we know Swift's first feature film will be a success. So, let's take a look at everything we know about Swift's first feature film so far.

Taylor Swift directed a short film in 2021

While this is Swift's first feature film, it won't be the first time she sits in the director's chair. In addition to a handful of music videos, she directed "All Too Well: The Short Film" in 2021, a 14-minute depiction of the extended version of her song of the same title. In addition to Swift, it stars Sadie Sink, best known for playing Max on Netflix's "Stranger Things," and Dylan O'Brien, best known for starring in "The Maze Runner" movies.

This short film follows the story of a young couple who fall in love but experience problems due to their age difference and ultimately drift apart. It was screened at The Tribeca Film Festival and The Toronto Film Festival in 2022, and went on to win a Grammy for Best Music Video, an American Music Award for Favorite Music Video, and several MTV Awards.

Taylor Swift will likely appear in the film

Swift is no stranger to acting and has portrayed an array of characters in film and on television. From voice acting in "The Lorax" to playing a love-struck teen in the 2010 movie "Valentine's Day," she has proven time and time again that she has what it takes to perform beside the experts.

While it hasn't been confirmed, Swift has likely written a part for herself in her first feature film as she did with "All Too Well: The Short Film." At the very least, fans can expect her voice to be included in the soundtrack.

Taylor Swift's new film is based on her original script

In the original statement released to Variety, Searchlight Pictures revealed that Swift had written an original script for their collaboration. The production company's presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield stated:

"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

Now the only question fans are left with is what the story is about.

Fans speculate Taylor Swift's movie is a biopic

While the movie plot could be just about anything, fans have speculated that it's a biopic based on her song, "The Last Great American Dynasty." For those who aren't aware, Swift wrote the song about the history of her home in Rhode Island. According to Screenrant, the mansion was owned by American socialite Rebekah Harkness and her husband William Lamon Harkness, the heir of Standard Oil.

Apparently, neighbors weren't a fan of Rebekah as she had loud parties and exhibited strange behaviors such as cleaning the pool with champagne and having high-profile guests over to gamble. The mansion was rightfully nicknamed the "Holiday House," inspiring Swift's 2020 album. Not only have her fans signed off on this idea, but several big-name celebrities have as well!

One fan manifested a film adaptation

After Swift released "The Last Great American Dynasty," X user (formerly Twitter) TSlifestyle13 manifested a film adaptation by posting their casting suggestion. In September 2020 they tweeted:

"The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie. The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor). Manifesting."

Not only did all of the actors respond, with Jesse Tyler Ferguson saying he was available for the project, but the post also got the attention of Swift herself. It seems like she liked the idea because she wrote on X:

"not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but... I LOVE THIS."

There's a good chance the "Willow" singer was inspired by this interaction and got to work on a script!

Taylor Swift's Easter eggs may reveal more details

We all know how much Swift loves to leave clues for her fans to decipher, which she has been open about over the years. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she explained:

"I think the best messages are cryptic ones. Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry. This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else, and people don't usually find out this one immediately, but they know you're probably sending a message. They'll figure it out in time. Lots of examples of this exist through the history of my career."

Most recently, Swift was named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year, which the publication celebrated by commissioning a London-based artist named Jane Perkins. to create a portrait of the singer. To honor her love of entertaining her fans this way, the result contains dozens of Easter eggs for Swifties to look for.

So, if you're dying to know more about the singer's feature directorial debut, definitely keep an eye out for Easter eggs that may give away some details about the plot or cast!