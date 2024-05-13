Taylor Swift Fan Draws Outrage For Leaving Infant On Crowded Concert Floor In Paris

We've covered the pretty extreme lengths that Swifties will go to in order to see Taylor Swift. But one person took the cradle and ran with it. A Taylor Swift fan is getting backlash for leaving their infant on a crowded concert floor in Paris while watching Swift perform.

In the now viral image, the infant doesn't appear to be at an age where they can sit up. They're laying on the ground on a blanket with plenty of feet around them. I don't have to spell out for you why this is a problem. As a father of a four month old, I know from experience how fragile babies can be. The last thing I want is for them to be in danger of being stomped on.

Wow these Parisian parents rock so hard. Check out this wizard staff of empties they crushed at Taylor Swift's Paris show. Baby laying on the floor for scale so you can truly respect the magnitude of all the booze empties. Inspiring. pic.twitter.com/DlZOfpFiVk — Jeremy Baker (@Jeremy_Baker) May 13, 2024

Taylor Swift Fans Blast Fan

Fellow Swift fans also agreed that this wasn't cool. "Not to be one of those people. But I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there," One wrote. Another person wrote, "As a mom of a baby that's about this size, I couldn't imagine being them into a concert at all. I understand sitters are hard to find. So if you really needed to bring them, you shouldn't be in the pit. You should have a carrier for them. And the baby needs ear protection," someone tweeted.

"How could they even think that bringing a baby in these kind of events is a good idea wth," another person asked."Can't imagine how stressful it must have been for the baby to be in that environment," someone wrote.

"wtf...wouldn't a baby find it overwhelming too. It looks like they may have ear protectors on. But even so it wld still be loud, chaotic. Lots of movement & flashing lights etc," another wrote. "Literally if there was an emergency. And everyone had to rush to exit that baby would get stepped on or injured. It's literally so upsetting to me I can't even," a person wrote.

Acccording to a rep for La Défense Arena, "General terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense arena must be accompanied by an adult. Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it's venue policy. For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders."