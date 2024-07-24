Taylor Swift Explains Why She Loves Rain Shows After Performing In Heavy Downpour

Taylor Swift isn't one to let the rain stop her. In fact, the singer loves a rain show and will take to the stage even if it's pouring outside. Just ask fans in Germany at a recent Eras Tour show.

The singer explained to the crowd why she's a big fan of rain shows.

"I'm surrounded by an entire sold-out crowd of people who would dance with me in the rain," Swift said to the Volksparkstadion during her "Lover" era.

She said that rain shows demonstrate how much the crowd appreciates her music. They're willing to brave the elements with her.

"I don't know if you've heard this about us, but here on the Eras Tour we absolutely adore a rain show," she said. "I think a rain show only chooses a crowd that is completely worthy and ready to party with us all night in the rain."

"I thought so," Swift said as the rain poured. Taylor Swift Loves Rain Shows

It's not the first time that Swift performed a rain show. And it's likely not to be the last. Previously, she expressed how much fun a rain show at Nissan Stadium was. "WELL," she posted on social media. "We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour. And it was SO MUCH FUN. The dancers, band, crowd and I all pretty much turned into little kids joyfully jumping in puddles all night."

"I wanted to thank the crowd again for waiting for the weather to clear," she continued. "And my amazing crew for keeping the stage, lighting and equipment all dry and working so we could play. That was a late, great night I won't forget." This comes after Swift waited hours for the weather to clear enough for them to play. "We've been waiting for hours to play for you," Swift told the crowd. "You've been waiting for hours. The mutual love between us right now. You waiting and doing that for us is making me feel fantastic, Nashville." Likewise, Swift celebrated dancing in the rain at Gillette Stadium after a particularly heavy shower.

"Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!," she writes. "We've had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea."