Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 to 2 Different Moms Struggling to Pay Bills During Pandemic

Taylor Swift is making the holiday season a little brighter for two moms this year. After reading a Washington Post article about Americans struggling to pay bills due to the government's lack of a stimulus agreement during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Grammy-winning music superstar donated $13,000 to two separate women's GoFundMe campaigns, Billboard reports.

Nashville-based Nikki Cornwell, who was featured in the Washington Post article, wrote about her story on her fundraising page, sharing that she was $5,000 behind on rent. Cornwell said she was supposed to start a new job in May, but that was derailed when she tested positive for coronavirus.

"Its been rough because I'm not the only person looking for work," Cornwell wrote. "My family would appreciate any help this holiday. I am definitely praying for miracles. God bless everyone."

Along with a $13,000 donation, Swift wrote "Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor."

A Michigan mother, Shelbie Selewski, was also featured in the Washington Post story.

"We have sold everything we could possibly sell and with that have always paid our bills as much as possible but it feels like every day something else comes up," Selewski wrote on her GoFundMe page. "We would be grateful for any help. The money will go directly to keeping our lights on this holiday season and trying to pay some rent so we aren't evicted. Any leftover money will go toward the kids."

Swift donated $13,000 to Selewski's Go Fund Me, writing "Shelbie, I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor."

Earlier this year, Swift gave a generous donation to Nashville record store Grimey's, supplying the store with money for each employee and three months' worth of health care.

Swift released her eighth studio album Folklore earlier this year. On Dec. 10, Swift announced another surprise album -- the sister album to Folklore, her ninth studio album Evermore.