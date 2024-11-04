Taylor Swift Chooses Monday Night Football Over Kamala Harris And Politics

Now that we have the lineup for Kamala Harris' final campaign event, it appears Taylor Swift won't be attending the popularity circus. In an interesting turn of events, despite showing some support, she will most likely be spending her time watching football instead.

I have always been a fan of keeping celebrities out of politics. They're usually used to sway the votes of people easily impressed by a familiar face rather than the nonsense coming out of the politician's mouth. I mean, anyone who is voting for Trump due to Hulk Hogan's backing should have their ballot removed.

Despite Fat Joe, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry being listed to perform at the final stages of the election rally, Swift is off the list for Kamala. As a UK resident, the lineup of celebrity special guests for a presidential rally is truly mind-boggling. I respect Taylor Swift's choice to step out of it. I'll go to her for sad songs about relationships rather than advice on the political direction of an international superpower.

It looks like Taylor Swift will be spending her time enjoying something much more in her area of expertise. Due to her choosing not to perform at the Kamala election rally, she now has time to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. He will be playing in the Chiefs' game against the Buccaneers. A much more worthwhile use of her time, I feel.

Taylor Swift Has Done Enough For Kamala Already

Despite being a singer-songwriter, the world still blew up when Taylor Swift made her statement about the upcoming election. In an Instagram post, Swift showed her support for Kamala Harris. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

Because of this post, people expected more support from Swift in the Kamala rally. However, I think their campaign budget can only go so far. She's probably blown most of it paying Fat Joe for his support. A star like Swift will cost millions. Even that Instagram post will have dented their budget.

This lengthy post outlined her reasons for voting the way she plans to. Taylor Swift laid out some good points and clear reasoning for her vote for Kamala Harris. But, I think little more needs to be expected from the gifted musician concerning the election. As I said before, she's not a politician, she's a musician. Of course, her opinion matters. But, if you're looking to celebrities for your political guidance, it's time to rethink your voting strategies.