Taylor Swift Causes 400,000 People to Register to Vote

It's important now more than ever to vote and fight for what you believe in for the United States. Oftentimes, endorsements from celebrities take presidential candidates over the top for more casual voters. However, not many wield as much power and influence over the public than the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift. Apparently, she's already empowered hundreds of thousands of people to register to vote.

Recently, Taylor posts a link in her Instagram stories, encouraging U.S. citizens to get out there and vote. Consequently, many of her diehard fans rush over to the vote.gov site. According to a statement given to Variety, 405,999 visitors come directly from the link Swift posted. Previously, the site would only account for 30,000 visitors per day.

At the moment, it's unsure how many people end up registering to vote as a result of Taylor Swift's big cosign. Users can't register via the site. Rather, they must register with their specific state to vote.

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump

This all comes on the heels of a very rare Taylor Swift political endorsement. Ultimately, she finds Kamala Harris to be the ideal pick for U.S. president in this upcoming election. "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift emphasizes.

Additionally, Taylor urges voters to do their due diligence and see which candidate most aligns with their values as a person. "If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," she says.