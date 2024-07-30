Taylor Swift Breaks Silence After Mass Stabbing At Singer-Themed Workshop Kills 3 People

Taylor Swift is breaking her silence after a mass stabbing at a workshop themed after her left three children dead and several others injured.

Taking to social media, specifically Instagram Story, Swift expressed horror at the news. She said she's "at a complete loss" after hearing the tragic turn of events.

"The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously. And I'm just completely in shock..." the "Fortnight" hitmaker wrote. "The loss of life and innocence. And the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders."

"These were just little kids at a dance class," Swift continued. "I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Authorities arrested an unidentified 17-year-old. Reportedly, the individual arrived to the Swift-themed dance workshop via taxi. They then started attacking the children and adults there. Authorities confirmed that three have died and several others are injured following the attack.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the adults tried to protect the children. According to Kennedy, responding officers "were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had serious injuries."

Stabbing At Taylor Swift Themed Workshop

Several of the victims remain in the hospital where they're currently fighting for their lives. Following the attack, Swift's fans raised more than $25,000 so far.

Meanwhile, King Charles also weighed in on the tragedy.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack," he said in a statement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also released a statement about the attacks.

"As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through," the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on X.

"We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most. W & C."