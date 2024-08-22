Taylor Swift Breaks Silence After Concerts Were Canceled Due To Terror Plot

Taylor Swift is finally breaking her silence following a foiled terrorist plot at her Eras Tour concerts. Authorities arrested two teens for allegedly plotting terror attacks at Swift's Vienna shows.

As a result, Swift ended up canceling three of her shows due to the terror plot. Swift described the decision to cancel the shows as devastating. However, she said that the terrorist plot filled her with fear and surprisingly guilt. She was thankful though that authorities foiled the plot.

"Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions," Swift wrote in a social media post. "Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

Taylor Swift Talks About Terrorist Plot

She also said that she wants to make sure that her concerts are safe for all of her fans. Swift said the last thing she would want is for people to get hurt attending one of her shows.

She continued, "I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows."

Swift also explained why she decided to be silent.

She said, "In cases like this one, 'silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that,"