Taylor Sheridan's 'Land Man' Series Casting TCU Students and Alumni for Filming in Fort Worth

Get ready, TCU Horned Frogs. Taylor Sheridan's new series "Land Man" wants you - students and alumni alike - to add a dash of authenticity to a campus shoot next month. And don't worry, you won't need any acting skills for this gig — all you need is your finest TCU gear.

Legacy Casting posted a casting call on Facebook: "TCU STUDENTS/ALUMNI - Landman needs you for a scene! We are filming a track and field meet on February 15th and would love for REAL students/alumni to be in attendance ... We want you to wear all of your TCU gear for this scene!" (via Culture Map).

Interested? Here's your game plan: whip up a free talent profile over at www.mycastingfile.com. Keep your eyes peeled for the "REAL TCU STUDENTS/ALUMNI" casting call and toss your hat in the ring. They're gonna need the usual - height, weight, skin tone - plus a peek at any piercings, and yep, they might ask you to part with them for the shoot (seriously). Make sure to upload a fresh headshot and full-body pic, and don't forget your contact details.

If you make the cut, Legacy will hit you up by email. They're playing coy about how many extras they need, the duration of the shoot on February 15, or what's in it for you, compensation-wise.

And to all you TCU film, TV, and digital media students, here's your chance to shadow the pros during the shoot.

"Land Man" is Sheridan's latest brainchild for Paramount+ (we're still in the dark about the release date). Starring heavy hitters like Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter, IMDB teases it as a "modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of West Texas oil rigs."

Sheridan is practically Fort Worth royalty. The Pascal High School alum is the brains behind "Yellowstone" and its prequels "1883" and "1923," and he's dropping "2024" with Matthew McConaughey soon.

So, TCU, ready for your close-up?