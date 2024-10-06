Taylor Rousseau Grigg, TikTok Star, Dead At 25

Taylor Rousseau Grigg, a very well-established TikTok influencer, has died at the age of 25. Her husband, Cameron Grigg announced Taylor's passing in a touching Instagram post. The couple married over a year ago on August 19, 2023.

For someone this young to pass away is truly a tragedy. In Cameron's own words, "No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age." He continued: "This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime."

"And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her," writes Cameron about her wife, Taylor. "She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she's faced, even in her darkest hours." He describes Taylor's faith as having saved him and many others.

Cameron also wrote that doctors are keeping Taylor's "earthy body" alive. That way, her organs can be donated to anyone in need of them. "More than anything Taylor would want to know that she's continuing to save people's lives even after she's gone from this world," wrote Cameron.

"I cling to the fact of knowing that we will be seeing her again! And we will be able to spend all of eternity together!" wrote Cameron. He now faces the hard task of recovering from a loss this big.

A Sudden Passing

Due to how sudden Taylor's passing was, a friend of the couple has set up a GoFundMe campaign. "With this being so sudden and unexpected we don't have anything financially in order," Cameron wrote. "Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don't have any insurance."

Cameron is thankful for any help, even if it is not a financial contribution. "And even if you can't contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed," wrote Cameron.

Taylor's cause of death is currently unknown as no further details were provided by Cameron. On September 9, Taylor celebrated her 25th birthday alongside her husband. This complements the "sudden" nature of Taylor's passing.