'Taxi' Star Discusses The Moment She Knew Her Life Had Changed

Taxi star Marilu Henner is taking a ride down memory lane, reflecting on the moment she knew her life had taken a turn into fame's fast lane. The actress, who rose to fame in the iconic sitcom, was in a relationship with Grease heartthrob John Travolta when her life took a dramatic turn on September 15, 1978.

"Taxi went on the air three days earlier. I was in Europe with Johnny Travolta — we were dating," Henner recalled in an interview with AARP.

"I was walking down the street with the guys from 'Taxi,' and people were honking, yelling, 'Hey Louie! Hey Nardo! Hey Banta,'" Henner added. Nardo was the surname of her character. Meanwhile, "Louie" and "Banta" referred to the characters portrayed by co-stars Danny DeVito and Tony Danza.

Just like that, Henner knew she'd become a star thanks to Taxi.

We all looked around, and we all knew our lives had changed. It was such a powerful moment," she explained.

Henner received five Golden Globe nominations for her starring role as Elaine Nardo on Taxi. The series depicted the lives of a group of cab drivers at the Sunshine Cab Company, each navigating their professional responsibilities while striving to pursue their true passions.

The series ran for five seasons from 1978 to 1983. It played a pivotal role in launching the careers of numerous stars, including Tony Danza, Danny DeVito, Judd Hirsch, Jeff Conaway, Christopher Lloyd, Andy Kaufman, and Carol Kane.

Recalling Specific Memories is an Easy Task for the 'Taxi' Star

However, recalling such memories is no challenge for the Taxi star. Henner recently shared her experience of living with a rare condition that allows her to remember 'every day' of her life.

The 72-year-old actress recently spoke with Nuala McGovern, host of BBC Woman's Hour, about her experience with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM) and her upcoming role in the stage play "Mad Woman of the West," which is set to premiere in London this month.

Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM), or hyperthymesia, is a rare brain condition. It allows individuals to recall nearly every detail of their lives. It affects around 100 people globally, including Henner. She noted that it enables her to remember nearly everything she's ever done, to the day.

'It means basically that I remember almost every single day of my life," she explained, via The Daily Mail.

"You can give me any date within my lifetime and I'll tell you what day of the week it was and what I was doing on that day."

The actress, who has been married three times and shares sons Nicholas and Joseph with her second husband, Robert Lieberman, later joked that her razor-sharp memory was a "curse" for her husbands.

"You know people always say "is it a blessing or a curse?" she said.

"I always say it's a blessing for me. [However,] it's a curse for husbands which is why I'm on my third and final... and I drive my friends crazy..."