Tarzan Star Ron Ely's Cause of Death Revealed

Ron Ely, who played Tarzan in the 60s series, passed away in California in late September. Two months after his death, a death certificate obtained by TMZ confirms that the 86-year-old actor died as a result of end-stage heart disease.

End-stage heart disease, also known as end-stage heart failure, is the most severe stage of heart failure, according to Mass General Brigham. It happens when the heart becomes too weak to keep pumping blood effectively to the body.

Symptoms related to end-stage heart failure include shortness of breath, edema, heart palpitations, and fatigue, among others. It is caused by a multitude of factors, including coronary artery disease, a heart attack, or medications.

According to the same death certificate, Ely died at 7:04 p.m. and his body was cremated later

A Daughter Remembers Her Father

Kirsten Ely, Ron's daughter, shared the news of Ron Ely's passing in late October. "The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known - and I have lost my dad," she wrote in an Instagram post. "My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went."

"There was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him. I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven sent honor that has been. To me, he hung the moon," she continued. "My father was my world - and what an incredible world he created.

She went on to describe him as a man dedicated to his family and friends. According to her, getting to know Ron Ely was taking part in a "story of joy and love." She went on to describe the world of the ones fortunate enough to know him becoming brighter and more peaceful.

"My greatest comfort is knowing that my dad is with my momma and my brother. It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it's etched into my soul," Kirsten concluded. "I will proudly carry all of my favorite pieces of them - lovingly cemented into my heart - until we all meet again."