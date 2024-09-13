Taryn Papa Teams with Former Chicago Frontman Jason Scheff for 'You're the Inspiration' [Video Premiere]

Nashville-based artist Taryn Papa has collaborated with Chicago alum Jason Scheff to record the classic love song "You're the Inspiration."

"I chose to record "You're the Inspiration" because it's one of those timeless love songs that just hits home for so many people," Taryn explained to Wide Open Country exclusively.

"Its message about love really connects with the themes I explore in my music, like in my latest song 'Gold Mine.' The lyrics and emotional depth of the song felt like a natural fit for me. I'm all about connection and heartfelt storytelling," she added.

The video for the new cover showcases Papa and Scheff in the studio, collaborating on a fresh rendition of the classic song. Transforming the track into a duet between a man and woman, both possessing equally powerful voices, adds a new dimension to this timeless classic.

Fans can watch the video first here at Wide Open Country, below.

Meanwhile, another layer to the recording was getting to sing alongside Jason Scheff, who fronted Chicago from 1984 to 2016.

"Working with Jason Scheff, who was the longtime lead vocalist and bassist for Chicago, was such an incredible experience," Taryn admitted.

Though Scheff didn't originally record "You're the Inspiration" - that honor goes to the previous Chicago frontman and the song's co-writer, Peter Cetera- the veteran singer certainly performed the tune countless times during his 22-year tenure with the iconic band.

"Getting to collaborate with someone with that kind of experience was amazing," Taryn added. "Jason shared so many insights into the song. [It] really helped me bring my own touch to it while still honoring the original. It was inspiring and a real growth experience for me as an artist."

'You're the Inspiration's Inception Began with a Country Artist

Of course, the classic 80s tune might feel like an out-of-step choice for a Country artist to record. However, the Chicago anthem was originally written with an old school Country singer in mind... none other than Kenny Rogers.

In a 2004 interview the tune's co-songwriter, Peter Cetera (with David Foster), revealed "You're the Inspiration" was intended for The Gambler himself. Rogers had actually requested Cetera and Foster craft something special for him.

Indeed, Cetera had some major inspiration at the time. He claimed the grandiose hymn-like lyrics were partially inspired by the works of Michaelangelo while on a trip to Italy.

Alas, Kenny decided to pass on the now classic Chicago tune.

Meanwhile, Papa has been busy for the past couple of years. The Connecticut-raised artist, known for her appearance on season 19 of The Voice, launched her EP AWAKE in 2022. Back in March, she made her debut as an author with the children's book Fernella Blooms.