Target Leaks Star Studded New Post Malone Album Tracklist

Sometimes, leaks come out from an artist's camp and it ruins the surprise and spectacle of their album release. Usually, this comes from hackers or engineers selling the record to leakers behind the scenes. How do you respond when Target is the one putting all your secrets on blast?

Recently, a Twitter account dedicated to posting news about Post Malone reveals the features on his new album 'F-1 Trillion.' Initially, this strikes many as a bunch of rumors. It's not from an obviously credible source on the surface nor is it from Post Malone himself. This could very easily be some random speculating who will be on the album by simply googling the most popular country artists.

However, the person behind the account takes note of this in their replies and comes with receipts. They show that Target displays the features front and center on the album cover when you try to preorder and purchase a vinyl. Spoiler alert: Post Malone did not skimp on bringing on the best country has to offer.

https://x.com/PostyChart/status/1816909337023148229

Post Malone Brings Out All of Country's Biggest and Best Stars For His New Album 'F-1 Trillion'

Obviously, Post Malone brings on Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, and Luke Combs for the album. This much is obvious, considering how heavily Post is promoting his singles. As it stands, "I Had Some Help" still battles it out with Shaboozey to reclaim its #1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Post Malone doesn't stop there though. He firmly plants himself amongst the biggest country stars of today by recruiting them and nabbing their cosign. Sure, he has Morgan Wallen already for that. In addition, Post runs the gauntlet with Jelly Roll, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Ernest, and Chris Stapleton on the album.

Additionally, Malone aligns himself with respected veterans and celebrated legends of the country music industry. Anyone looking to make a name for themselves within Nashville tries to connect with Dolly Parton. Post Malone is no exception and recruits her for the album. Moreover, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw and Hank Williams Jr join Dolly and Blake Shelton in rolling out the red carpet for the pop star turned country crooner.

It seems like Post Malone has pulled out all the stops here. He ensures that he'll be certified in country for years to come.