Target Employee Claims She Was Fired Over Trust In Jesus Name Tag

A target employee was recently fired for modifying her name tag to express her faith. She spoke with a local news outlet to discuss the story.

Denise Kendrick had written "Trust In Jesus" on her name tag, and had drawn a small crucifix. Allegedly, this violated the dress code.

When speaking with the outlet, Kendrick recalled, "I replied, 'Well, I've seen people with rainbows on theirs. I'm going to continue to wear this name tag,' and then they said, 'Well, you can't work here anymore.'"

She tried to get the exact reason for her being fired written on paper, but the manager refused her request.

"They gave me this paper with all these phone numbers on it and said, 'If you have any questions about the violation of the dress code, just call one of these numbers.' And he just kept repeating it, and we just kept going back and forth, and it was going nowhere," she continued.

In a statement, Target admitted that she should not have been fired. They're dealing with the manager involved in her termination.

Kendrick has recently said, "My job has been reinstated, and yes I will continue to wear 'Trust in Jesus' on my name tag."

Internet Furious Over Religious Sacking

Much controversy was spun over Kendrick's sacking due to the face that Target is supposed to be an equal opportunity employer. Target has said it will never consider "race, color, national origin, religious beliefs" when making decisions regarding personnel.

It's unclear what happened to the manager, although it's likely he was fired or demoted for his violation of company policy.

Many took to numerous online outlets to discuss their outrage.

"Instant lawsuit. She should sue the pants off them," one recommended. Many others echoed this sentiment.

"Sue them for all the back pay, then take a 2 week vacation, and finally quit on them," another wrote.

Many have also been calling for a boycott following the incident, "Definitely not scared to boycott ?@Target? again. We've done it before and we'll do it again. I hope this is the last case or I will sadly be done with them yet again."