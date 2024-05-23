Tanya Tucker Opens Up About Relationship With Glen Campbell: "You Get The Love Of Your Life When You're Too Young"

Tanya Tucker and Glen Campbell's relationship may not have been built to last, but her love for him is eternal. Reflecting on their time together, Tucker said her youth played a factor into breaking up.
Speaking on the matter, Tucker said that she liked to push and test Campbell. She took their relationship for granted. She said, "I will have to take a lot of that. I will have to say that I was very young, and knew how to push the buttons and I thought there was more fish in the sea.But looking back, I think sometimes you get the love of your life when you're too young and you don't know how to handle it. So I think that was me. I was trying to help him get off drugs, and when I was trying to help him, I got off."
Tucker opened up about drug use during the era. She said, "It was that time, during the 80's, everybody was doing it... in Hollywood, it was a party favor. But I know how he is when he's straight, and you can't find a better person."
Tanya Tucker On Glen Campbell
After Campbell passed away, Tucker released the song "Forever Loving You." She reportedly earned scorn from Campbell's widow Kim, who didn't appreciate the gesture. She opened up previously about why she made the track.
"When I heard the song 'Forever Loving You,' I sort of rewrote it... with what I would say to Glen as my last love song to him," she explained. "And it wasn't to take away anything from his wife or his family. I just wanted to bring some more awareness about it. About Alzheimer's. And help out that way... I guess [his widow] wasn't very happy with me, but I would think the more people loved somebody I loved, the better off we are. Bring the love!"
Tucker considers Campbell one of her great loves. "Time just exposed the fact that he was my true love," she said. "He was the love of my life... If I had made a different choice, things might have turned out differently. And we probably would have still been together. [But] I was too young."
Campbell frequently stays on Tucker's mind
"Every now and then I think about him in the cold ground and I think, 'Wow, what a magnificent contribution he made," she said. "Not just to music... But his contributions to people. I've never seen him turn an autograph down.