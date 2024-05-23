Tanya Tucker Opens Up About Relationship With Glen Campbell: "You Get The Love Of Your Life When You're Too Young"

Tanya Tucker and Glen Campbell's relationship may not have been built to last, but her love for him is eternal. Reflecting on their time together, Tucker said her youth played a factor into breaking up.

Speaking on the matter, Tucker said that she liked to push and test Campbell. She took their relationship for granted. She said, "I will have to take a lot of that. I will have to say that I was very young, and knew how to push the buttons and I thought there was more fish in the sea.But looking back, I think sometimes you get the love of your life when you're too young and you don't know how to handle it. So I think that was me. I was trying to help him get off drugs, and when I was trying to help him, I got off."

Tucker opened up about drug use during the era. She said, "It was that time, during the 80's, everybody was doing it... in Hollywood, it was a party favor. But I know how he is when he's straight, and you can't find a better person."

Tanya Tucker On Glen Campbell

After Campbell passed away, Tucker released the song "Forever Loving You." She reportedly earned scorn from Campbell's widow Kim, who didn't appreciate the gesture. She opened up previously about why she made the track.