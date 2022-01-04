Tanya Tucker Says She Rejected Elvis Presley's Advances Because of Her Dad's Advice

During a 2019 interview at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville with Elizabeth Cook, recorded for future airings on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country channel, Tanya Tucker explained how one of her childhood favorites, Elvis Presley, gave her the "female Elvis" nickname and became a valuable supporter of the teenage "Delta Dawn" hit-maker.

"I met him and I think God just made it that way because he knew how important it was for me to meet him," Tucker said during the AmericanaFest event.

In the week since then, Tucker kept talking about her favorite rock and roll icon while promoting her new album While I'm Livin', co-produced by Shooter Jennings multi-Grammy winner Brandi Carlile. As a matter of fact, she dispelled notions that Presley never heard "no" from a woman during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"My dad told me, as I was leaving the trailer that night going to the Elvis show at the Hilton, he said, 'Listen here, that boy can have any girl he wants in the world. Make sure he knows he can't have you,'" Tucker said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight Canada.

"I did and he tried to kiss me," Tucker adds. "He constantly asked me to come to Graceland and I never did because I didn't want to be one of the [girls.] I'm one of the boys."

In the same interview, Tucker spoke highly of longtime friends Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson before reminiscing about her work as a guest vocalist on Dolly Parton's 1993 song "Romeo."

"It was so great that she would even ask me to do something. You want to collaborate with Dolly on anything," Tucker shared. "I've got a lot of ideas for her."

This article was originally published in 2019. It was updated on Jan. 4, 2022.

