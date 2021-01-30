Tanya Tucker's Brother Don Has Died: 'He's Soaring Now...No More Chains'

Country legend Tanya Tucker's brother, Jesse Donald Tucker, has died. According to his obituary, Jesse Donald Tucker passed away on Jan. 12 after a battle with dementia and COVID-19. He was 76.

The "Delta Dawn" and "What's Your Mama's Name" singer shared the news on social media on Friday, Jan. 29.

"January 12, 2021...My brother Don got his wings that day... I went to see him in the hospital just before," Tucker wrote. "He didn't recognize me. I hadn't seen him in years, but I felt like it might be the last time I'd see him again. He was frail and I knew his time was near. We sang and I told him stories hoping to jog his memory, we FaceTimed our cousin Leland Tucker in Texas, but he didn't recognize him either. I put one of Leland's crosses around his neck and told him that I loved him. He was happier and light with no anger, no bitterness, all the bad was gone."

The singer-songwriter shared that while she and her brother "didn't have the relationship that we should have had," she's thankful for their time together.

"All is forgiven just like I wrote and sang on Bring My Flowers Now," Tucker wrote. "All that came between us was now so very unimportant and small. There was a gentle peace that wrapped around my heart and I'm so very thankful that God chose me to be his little sister and he to be my big brother. All is well. He's soaring now, wings stretched out and flying higher than eagles dare. He's free. No more chains. No more sadness! Sail on big brother... sail on...Love You!"

According to his obituary, Don enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, boating, and flying. He's survived by three children and their spouses: Lakon (Holly) Tucker of Hendersonville, Tenn.; Tyra (Eric) Haag of Knoxville, Tenn.; and Alyssa (Ty) Wells of Pensacola, Fla.; sisters (LaCosta and Tanya); nephews (Zachary and Grayson), nieces (Cali, Presley and Layla), and five grandsons--Aidan, Dylan, Noah, Brenton and Eli. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda, and parents, Beau and Juanita Tucker.