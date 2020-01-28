A Texas business will let you drive and shoot objects with military tanks. Yes, you read that right. Tanks.

DriveTanks, located in Uvalde, Texas, owns an 18,000-acre ranch just west of San Antonio. According to ABC News, this explosive idea came from Todd DeGidio, a former Houston police officer and Green Beret. His collection is massive, not just in quantity, but in firepower, too.

"We have all kinds of guns from around the world from every period," DeGidio says.

But they don't stop at tanks. This company will allow you to satisfy your adrenaline needs through many mediums. You can do anything from driving tanks, blowing up old cars, shooting mortars or firing rounds from a machine gun.

Of course, we all know that fun comes at a price. Drivetanks.com provides various packages for adrenaline junkies, which range anywhere from $300-$30,000. There is no age restriction for this unique experience. It all just depends on the parents and kids ability to follow instructions. In the past, kids as young as young as 12 have driven their tanks.

The company's most prized possession is a 1944 Sherman tank, which is the same model Brad Pitt drove in the movie Fury. DeGidio's collection also includes tanks from the United States, Germany and Russia.

His collection of "big guns" include, anti-tank guns, a Howitzer, mortars and machine guns dating back to World War II and the Korean War.

Many participants claim the experience is a blast, saying that it doesn't even compare to riding a roller coaster. So, if you're looking blow off some steam or blow up some cars, this might just be the perfect experience for you.

This post was originally published in 2017.

