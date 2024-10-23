Talk Tuah Is Wading Into Zach Bryan And Brianna Chickenfry Drama With Ill-Timed Podcast Drop

Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry have broken up, and the Talk Tuah Podcast thought it would be real funny to drop the podcast episode featuring Chickenfry.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On October 22, Bryan decided to make their breakup public after some speculation from fans. This blindsided Chickenfry, who said in a statement that she'd be taking a step back from social media. Then the God-damned Talk Tuah podcast decided to pipe up.

Hosted by Hailey Welch, the "Hawk Tuah Girl" (a part of me died writing that), the Talk Tuah podcast has been making some controversial waves merely for existing. This takes the cake, however. What makes this episode drop even worse is the fact that they mention their relationship in the podcast.

It looked like Chickenfry was already fed up with the relationship during the filming of the episode, however. It's unclear when the episode was filmed, but it can't have been that long ago.

Talk Tuah Touches On Bryan And Chickenfry Relationship

In the podcast, in the 'BRI ON DATING IN THE PUBLIC EYE' segment of the episode, the topic turns to dating someone famous. Brianna mentioned that she once said she'd never date someone famous on her podcast BFFs. "I never wanted to, and then it kind of just happened."

The host asks Chickenfry, "what changed your mind?"

To which she replies, after a big sigh, "I don't know, I wish it... don't date famous people."

The hesitation really makes it seem like she was about to say, "I wish it never happened." Her demeanor and expressions look resigned. It's clear their relationship was getting rocky and exhausting a while before the break up.

"It's better for the mental not to date someone famous," she soon adds. Her warning is a stark expression of her feelings toward her at-the-time relationship. The topic swiftly shifts to internet rumors and other things. Such is Talk Tuah.

Someone caught on to this shady tactic or coincidental mishap, commenting, "THIS RELEASING THE DAY BRI AND ZACH ANNOUNCES THEIR BREAKUP."

Well, it's once again got me writing about the infernal podcast, so once again, they win.