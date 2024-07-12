Taco Bell Plans To Open An Early Retirement Community In California — Wait What?

Taco Bell really means it when they tell us to 'Live Más' in their slogan. Imagine housing an unhealthy amount of tacos, nachos, and burritos and then casually strolling into a game of tennis. Moreover, a crunchwrap supreme over a few holes of golf sounds equally as deranged. However, Taco Bell are aiming to make these hypotheticals into reality.

Soon, the fast food giant takes over San Diego on August 17th and 18th to create an early retirement community, "The Cantinas." It's a popup neighborhood at La Valle Coastal Club where anyone over 21 can kick back and relax in a premium villa as a temporary getaway.

The head of marketing Taylor Mongtomery ventures into tourism the same way other corporations have. Take Equinox, a luxury fitness club, offering hiking trips in Morocco and grand runs in Florence, Italy. Moreover, Lululemon and Soul Cycle also veer away from sole fitness and clothing ventures to delve into the trillion dollar market. However, Taco Bell are the first food enterprise trying their hands in tourism and wellness.

What is There to Do at the Luxurious Taco Bell Retirement Community?

Ultimately, Taylor's goal is to capture the Taco Bell consumer's hearts by sympathizing with their hard work and showing how their food isn't the only form of catharsis. Here's how Montgomery sells the getaway. "There's a common misconception that retirement unlocks the life you've been waiting for. And while that may be true for some, we don't think you should have to wait until 55 to live the life you're craving," he emphasizes. "The Cantinas early retirement community, just like our brand, represents a place where all generations can come together, regardless of age, to Live their Más however they want."

Additionally, Taco Bell organizes an abundance of activities for you to try. Think leisurely sports like golf croquet, tennis and pickleball. Conversely, you can kick back with some knitting or take a spin on a hobby like painting. A mere day pass costs you $50, granting you the opportunity to check out the grounds. Or you can go all out on their weekend pass. This option runs a solid $150, where they cover hotels and grant you full access to everything they have to offer.

The kicker? They desperately need your loyalty in their rewards program. As long as you're a member, you're more than welcome to come 'live más' with Taco Bell.