Taco Bell Helps Customers Save Big With New Meal Deal

The fast food industry as a whole participate in an arms race to see who can recover more lost customers. As inflation ravages the modern American, people . Consequently, restaurants frantically scramble to adjust with the times and offer deals to retain consumers. Now, Taco Bell enters the ranks.

Taco Bell thinks it's time to go big or go home. A lot of these big corporations dangle minor price adjustments and expect consumers to lap it up. But the Mexican-American fast food chain knows better. Instead, they maximize the value of a customer's dollar and incentivizes people to spend with them and get more.

Recently, they unveil the "Luxe Cravings Box." This includes 4 of the restaurant's best selling options: a Chalupa Supreme, a beefy 5-layer burrito, a double-stacked taco, and chips and nacho cheese. You might ask, 'How can I possibly eat all this without a drink? You're in luck. They add a medium drink to your order. The kicker? It's all only $7!

Taco Bell Customers Save Big With Brand New Meal Deal

Additionally, this proves to be a massive set of savings. Altogether, customers save up to 55% in this new deal rather than order each item separately.

All in all, this is exceptional value. The half-off pricing absolutely leads me to load up on Mountain Dew Baja Blast and enjoy some of their cheesiest foods. Moreover, each option varies in texture. Ultimately, this keeps the meal from being too redundant of an experience. Frankly, all the food in Taco Bell tastes like the same 3 flavors anyway. Cheese, low quality beef, and sour cream holds prime real estate in almost every single option. Thankfully, the $7 meal deal prevents too much monotonous eating.

Unfortunately, the offer doesn't last forever. Figures we couldn't be so lucky. Sadly, the deal only lasts until September when things go back to normal. More likely, they might feel the pressure to offer a different deal.