Sylvester Stallone Compares Donald Trump to George Washington & Rocky - I Don't Get It

Get you someone that praises you the way Sylvester Stallone adores Donald Trump. In another demonstration of how surreal and bizarre America can be, Sly gives the president elect a huge cosign. He does so by comparing Trump to two people you would never expect: the first U.S. president George Washington and iconic Stallone character Rocky Balboa.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Sylvester Stallone spoke at the Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida for the America First Policy Institute Gala. There, he heralds Donald Trump in mythical status with an incredibly odd comparison. "We're in the presence of a really mythical character," Sylvester Stallone says. "I love mythology. And this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I'm in awe."

"When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was gonna change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the 2nd George Washington," Sylvester continues.

Sylvester Stallone Gives Donald Trump Some Strong, Strange Historical Comparisons

Sly doesn't stop there. Additionally, Stallone invokes the opening scene of Rocky and puts Trump in the same breath as Balboa. Sylvester says, "At that moment, he was a chosen person and that's how I began the journey — something was gonna happen, this man was gonna go through a metamorphosis and change lives, just like President Trump."

This is flattery of insane proportions. I don't know that I love the implications of the Apollo Creed fight if that's the comparison we're making. It's bizarre for Sylvester Stallone to be largely apolitical in these last two elections to then come out of the woodworks in this way. I'm still confused by any of what Sly truly meant. Moreover, I don't know if I'm putting any man in mythological discussion. Strange stuff all around.