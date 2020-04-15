Singer-songwriter Sykamore (Jordan Ostrom) offers a rallying cry for all the bachelors and bachelorettes who "keep the neon flowing in those cold beer signs" on the witty "Local Singles," a song from her recently released EP California King.

The Canadian artist was discovered by singer-songwriter Rhett Akins on Twitter and, in 2017, became the first artist signed to Thomas Rhett and Rhett Akins' HOME TEAM Publishing, a division of Roc Nation. She's also been named a CMT Next Woman of Country and a CMT 2020 Listen Up Artist.

Written by Sykamore, Deric Ruttan and Christopher Stevens, "Local Singles" was inspired by marketing ads for "hot local singles."

"This was a later addition to the album, in fact it was one of the last songs we cut in studio," Skykamore says. "When you get to that stage, you start to look at what 'holes' there might be in the work, if there are any energies or topics you haven't quite touched on yet. At the time, I didn't really have anything all that tongue-in-cheek; a lot of the existing songs were quite literal. And I had a title written down called Local Singles, the idea for which I had been sitting on for a while. I just found the concept a little hilarious, the marketing ads you see for phone lines and ways to meet 'hot local singles,' and I always thought if there was a way to work that into a song, it could be really fun. So I brought the idea to Derric and Chris, and we decided to make the Local Singles a kind of unionized group of individuals, that attend meetings and take their municipal responsibilities of maintaining night life very seriously. Your 20's are very strange in that your friends sort of split in half, into who is married and who isn't. And I wanted an anthem for the singles, I wanted some appreciation for those of us who are still figuring it out. The song came together quite nicely; I think it really adds an element of light-heartedness to the whole album."

Watch the lyric video for "Local Singles" below.

For more information on Sykamore, visit her official website or follow her on Facebook.