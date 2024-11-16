Sydney Sweeney Says Female Empowerment is Fake in Hollywood

In any industry, there's always people looking to undercut your success. This could be for a variety of different reasons. People sincerely believe and buy into the ravenous standard set in place that they need to step on others to succeed. Rather than work in solidarity with one another and look out, it all becomes insular and selfish. The worst part is when they're fake about it. Sydney Sweeney knows this feeling all too well and she seems extremely sick of it.

Recently, Sweeney spoke with Vanity Fair for their 2025 Hollywood issue. There, she candidly expresses how women in the industry actually oftentimes tear each other down. What's worse, they still claim to act in solidarity with their fellow female contemporaries. "It's very disheartening to see women tear other women down," Sydney explains. "Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard — hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have — and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they've done."

"This entire industry, all people say is 'Women empowering other women.' None of it's happening," Sydney adds. "All of it is fake and a front for all the other s--- that they say behind everyone's back."

Sydney Sweeney Explains Why She's So Sick of Fake Hollywood Drama

Sweeney continues, theorizing why some women in the industry insist on undercutting one another. "I mean, there's so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it. I've read that our entire lives, we were raised — and it's a generational problem — to believe only one woman can be at the top. There's one woman who can get the man. There's one woman who can be, I don't know, anything," Sydney says. "So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, Let's all lift each other up."

It's hard to disagree with what Sydney Sweeney is dishing out there. It seems to be a larger issue with how we treat each other in the workplace. These industries and the current system in place preys on our love for our communities. Instead, they want us to shriek away from this togetherness and knock one another off the ladder. It's up to us to shake this vicious cycle.