Sweet Video Of Little Girl Waiting For Her Truck Driver Father Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Don't you want to relax after all that terrible "society" stuff? Rules being broken, and chaos running rampant in the streets. Let's just chill for a second. How about this video of a little girl happily waiting for her trucker father so she can hug and help him?

Baby girl waits for her father every day with his truck to hug and help him. pic.twitter.com/KjxNCFDU7i — Figen (@TheFigen_) June 29, 2024

Look at her trying to chase down the truck while the dad's parking. It's mind-meltingly adorable. Usually, I'd take the "Old Cynic" approach and comment on how it's cute, but it's also wildly scripted. This time? I actually believe this is a genuine, sweet snapshot of a small child's enthusiasm! That, and it's probably a nightmare to "direct" kids, you know?

Can you imagine? You're young and blissfully ignorant. The world hasn't worlded yet. You see your superhero parents coming, and in that moment, you know you're safe. Protected. Loved. Truthfully, "wholesome kid videos" have never been in higher demand!

You're likely a full-grown adult reading this right now. You can relate, surely, to the fact that life can be disappointing at times! We soak in so much negativity and the worst of humanity that we forget that life can be beautiful. You know what? We also deserve that "mental break." Let's look at some more wholesome things!

A Little Girl Happily Cheers On Her Trucker Father In A Truly Cute Way

It's always kids and cats! You can't throw a stone in the "Wholesome Sea" without it bouncing off of one of those two factors! Which makes sense! They're both wildcards. Both do whatever it is they feel like doing. ...Only one requires a substantial amount of money, though. Unless you're someone who has a "Cat Room" in their house. Full wardrobe, exotic food, and toys the cat will never appreciate. Actually, this is a good time for me to air this grievance because I'll never get a window to do so again!

If you want to go down a weird, but endlessly fascinating rabbit hole: look up all the ways people give their cats "gourmet food." It's satisfying to watch people make their pets elaborate meals, but it shows that, as people, we often treat our pets way better than we treat each other. The cats can keep their quail eggs, though. Yuck.