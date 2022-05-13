Netflix Renews 'Sweet Magnolias' For Season 3, Here's What We Know

According to Variety, Netflix has officially renewed its popular southern drama Sweet Magnolias for a third season. Our favorite trio of ladies will officially be back for more margarita nights, heartbreak, and family drama, and we can't wait!

"We're thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we're looking forward to returning to Serenity," series executive producer Dan Paulson shared in a statement.

The series follows three friends, affectionately called the Sweet Magnolias, comprised of recently divorced mom Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), chef and restaurant owner Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and lawyer Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) in the fictional town of Serenity, S.C. Based on the novels by Sherryl Woods, the show has developed a steady fan following since its debut on the streaming network in 2020. From Maddie's drama with her ex-husband to new love interests for all three women, Sweet Magnolias is pretty darn addicting. Here's everything we know about the upcoming new season.

When will Sweet Magnolias season 3 air?

At this point, no release date has been announced. Production will most likely begin sometime in 2022 if it's following a similar timeline to its previous two seasons, so our best guess is to expect a new season in 2023. We'll provide updates here as they become available!

Advertisement

Which cast members will be returning?

It's assumed at this point that everyone will be coming back from the main cast:

JoAnna Garcia Swisher - divorcee and mom of three, Maddie Townsend

Brooke Elliott - restaurant owner and chef Dana Sue Sullivan

Heather Headley - local attorney Helen Decatur

Chris Klein - Maddie's ex-husband Bill Townsend

Justin Bruening - Maddie's love interest Cal Maddox

Carson Rowland - Ty Townsend, Bill and Maddie's oldest son

Logan Allen - Kyle Townsend, Bill and Maddie's younger son

Anneliese Judge - Dana Sue's daughter Annie Sullivan

Chris Medlin - Isaac Downey, works in Dana Sue's restaurant

Dion Johnstone - Erik Whitley, sous chef at Dana Sue's restaurant

Jamie Lynn Spears - Noreen Fitzgerald, the former fiancée of Bill

- Noreen Fitzgerald, the former fiancée of Bill Brandon Quinn - Ronnie Sullivan, Dana Sue's husband, father of her daughter

What is the focus of season 3?

Like any good show, season 2 ended on some major cliffhangers for each of our favorite leading ladies. JoAnna Garcia Swisher told ET that things should pick up pretty much right where we left off, especially when it comes to Helen's situation. As a reminder, we last saw the lawyer in a relationship with Erik when her ex Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) shocks her with a proposal. As for Maddie, she finds out that Cal was arrested. Not to mention the big news about her ex-husband Bill being Isaac's biological father. Talk about a bombshell.

Dana Sue has her own issues after Miss Frances leaves her an unexpected pile of money after her death. That wouldn't seem like a bad thing, but it seems like someone is against her restaurant Sullivan's; we just don't know who yet. Then there's Ty, who no longer has a future with baseball...but maybe he does with Annie? There are so many unanswered questions; it's a relief knowing that there's a season 3 in the works to put our minds at ease. Spending a little more time with the folks of Serenity is great news all around! Check back for more updates on the cast, plot, and dates as we learn more.

Related Videos