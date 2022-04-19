Suzie Brown, Folk Artist and Cardiologist, Celebrates the Healing Power of Home on 'Till I Make it To You' [Premiere]

When she's not writing and recording music, Nashville folk artist Suzie Brown works as a cardiologist, specializing in heart transplants at Vanderbilt University Medical. Brown, who works two weeks on, two weeks off at Vanderbilt, is gearing up to release her seventh studio album Some See the Flowers (out May 20) and, in the case of the the stunning "Till I Make it to You," she found inspiration while stuck in traffic after a long day of work at the hospital.

Brown, who discovered her love of music while in medical school, says "Till I Make it To You" is about how the sanctuary of home can be healing.

"The idea for this song came to me while I was sitting in traffic after a long day of work at the hospital," Brown tells Wide Open Country."I felt so desperate to get home to my family, to be comforted. I wrote the song to capture that longing to get back to your safe place where you find love and acceptance, and not quite being able to get there."

"Here I am on the west side of town/ One more hour 'til the sun goes down/ when in God's name will we start moving?" Brown sings. "Station talks about the weather/ We are all alone together, sittin' in our worn out leather seats with somewhere else to be."

Fittingly, the song's music video features Brown driving home in a classic car.



"We shot the video at my super funky artist friend's loft. It was a hot day and the sun was blaring and he let me drive his antique 1950s Ford around the neighborhood," Brown says. "It was so hard to drive because it didn't have power steering! But worth it, because I really wanted that subtle juxtaposition of a woman driving a 1950s car, trying to get home to her family at the end of a work day."

Watch the video for "Till I Make it to You" below.

Last year, Brown appeared on CBS This Morning to discuss balancing her career as a cardiologist and a singer-songwriter and how her music give her an outlet to express her vulnerability.

"[Music] gives me more strength to have the hard, end-of-life conversations and to handle all the sadness and still be strong for the family and the patient and for my team," Brown told CBS This Morning.

Some See the Flowers is the follow-up to Brown's 2019 record Under the Surface.

