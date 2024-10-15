Suzanne Somers Mourned By Huband On Anniversary Of Her Death

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel were married for 46 years after they met when Hamel hosted "The Anniversary Game" in 1969 while Somers was a prize model. However, in 2023, Somers lost the battle with cancer and died just one day before her 77th birthday. One year later, Hamel remembers her fondly.

Hamel spoke with Page Six and detailed aspects of his relationship with Somers. One thing that he stated was how despite their fighting, they promised each other to remain together. "After one of our fights, Suzanne said to me, 'No matter how bad it gets, let's never break up.' And we never did," said Hamel.

For Hamel, just seeing Somers lying on their bed made his whole day. "We always went to sleep every night holding hands, and in the morning I would always awaken a few minutes before Suzanne and I would just lie there, staring at her beautiful face," he said.

After meeting Somers in 1969, they got to know each other and eventually married in 1977. Even after almost 50 years of marriage, both Somers and Hamel still loved dating like they used to back in the day. "Suzanne would get all incredible looking wearing one of her sparkling minidresses — she had killer legs — nighttime makeup and the right color Manolos, and we'd go to one of our favorite, intimate French restaurants," Hamel said. They would oftentimes order wine and just stare at each other in a loving silence.

Hamel continued to talk about their relationship and how they complemented each other. "Suzanne was incredibly wise and street savvy for her years," he said. "The other wisdom from Suzanne was that we should 'surrender to one another' — I would do what she wanted to do and she would do what I wanted to do."

Connecting With Somers

After Somers passed in 2023, Hamel stated that some strange things started to happen in their home. For example, music that Somers loved would play randomly, the fireplace would start itself, and, above all else, a hummingbird entered their home and landed on the couple's picture. Overall, Hamel feels Somers's presence and tries to interact with him as much as he can.

In that regard, he also stated he started to believe that death isn't the end after all. "I'm a believer now that there is an afterlife. I'm convinced of it... I think there's something we don't understand," Hamel said. "I think there's a plane somewhere... after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something."