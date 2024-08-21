Suspected 'Vampire' Serial Killer Who May Have Murdered Dozens Of Women Escapes from Nairobi Police Station

This is a mighty scary story. A man from Kenya who is believed to have murdered as many as 42 women has escaped from a police station in Nairobi, the New York Post reported. What is even more horrifying is that this accused killer and 12 other alleged criminals may have made their getaway with the assistance of police officers.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, "and other suspects from Eritrea" hightailed it out of Gigiri police station.

Per the NY Post, "Officials claim the inmates cut through a wire mesh in their cells and scaled a perimeter wall, with top brass only learning of the escape when officers went to the cells to serve the detainees breakfast."

This is a nightmare for law enforcement. Khalusha has been referred to as a "vampire, a psychopath." For someone like that to be at large is very concerning, not to mention the other escapees being on the run as well.

What do we know about this situation? This is the latest!

A High-Ranking Official Commented On Khalusha's Escape

'Insiders' Apparently Aided The Escapees

Mohamed Amin is in charge of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. He reportedly said, "Our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders, considering that officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station. This was a high-value suspect who was to face serious charges."

Amin added, "We are investigating the incident and will take action accordingly."

Khalusha's Supposed Crimes Are Grisly

He Allegedly Killed His Own Wife

Per the Washington Post, Khalusha was taken into custody shortly after women's dismembered bodies wee discovered in a Nairobi quarry in mid-July. The horrific discovery "sent shock waves through Kenya, where violence against women continues to surge."

Thirteen corpses were unearthed there. Law enforcement allegedly believes that Khalusha is connected "to the deaths of dozens more."

One of the women Khalusha is thought to have killed is his own wife, the Post reported. He is believed to have murdered her and disposed of her remains in that quarry two years ago.

Khalusha's Escape Has Occasioned Scathing Criticism

Having Such An Allegedly Dangerous Person At Large Has Elicited Angry Remarks

There is fury over the escape of Khalusha.

"'In this country, we do not have justice as women and as a people,' said Millian Nyamoita, 22, a human rights activist who lives in Kware."

His lawyer said that Khalusha "was tortured to confess" to the crimes.