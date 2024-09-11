Suspected Georgia School Shooter’s Mom Says Teachers And Counselor Were Aware Of Threats Prior To Shooting

Marcee Gray, the mother of suspected Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, is speaking out. She is shining a new light on the day of the shooting.

According to Marcee, teachers and the counselor at Apalachee High School noticed Colt making threats prior to the shooting. The teen allegedly threatened to shoot up the school. That alarmed teachers who reported the threats to the school counselor.

Marcee said she spoke with a counselor on the day of the shooting.

"The counselor said, 'I wanted to let you know that earlier this morning, one of Colt's teachers had sent me an email saying Colt had been making references to school shootings,'" Marcee Gray told ABC News in a video interview from her home.

That severely alarmed the mother. Prior to the shooting, Colt sent his mom a text saying that he's sorry. In response, she tried to call and warn administrators about it. She wanted someone to track down and find her sone before he did something drastic.

"Between my gut feelings, the text messages, and now this email, you need to, like, run to the classroom," she said.

School Shooting Warning

Marcee alerted the counselor about the extreme emergency. The counselor promised they would track down Colt. But a half an hour went by from when Marcee called to when Colt opened fire. Resource officers ended up tracking down a different student with a similar name.

For people died and multiple got injured in the deadly school shooting. Colt ultimately surrendered after a resource officer confronted him. Marcee said, "If I could take their place, I would. I would in a heartbeat."

Prior to her interview, Marcee revealed she tried to call the school prior to the shooting.

"I was the one that notified the school counselor at the high school. I told them it was an extreme emergency and for them to go immediately and find [my son] to check on him," she told her sister, according to the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Colt's grandfather defends Marcee. His daughter has a prior rap sheet, but he says she is not to blame.

"Zero on Marcee. Marcee never did anything to Colt. All she did is help him out," he said. "Colt didn't cause that to happen. He did it. He didn't wake up one day and decide I'm going to kill [four] people. No, he didn't do that. He came out of an environment."